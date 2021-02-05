Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Team Ninja

Nioh remasters are coming to PS5 on February 5th

‘Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition’ lands on PC on the same day.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Nioh 2
Team Ninja

Get ready to slay some demons all over again (or perhaps for the first time) in the Nioh series. Remastered versions of both games are bound for PlayStation 5. Nioh and Nioh 2 will be available in complete editions, which include all DLC expansions, on February 5th. You'll also be able to get your hands on a bundle of both action RPGs. 

All of those options will have 4K support, along with gameplay at up to 120 frames per second. You’ll be able to transfer your save data from the PS4 versions as well. Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition will also arrive on PS4 and PC on February 5th. A complete edition of the first game was released on PC back in 2017.

There are a couple of free upgrade options for Nioh 2 on PlayStation 5. If you buy the complete edition on PS4, you can claim the PS5 version. If you already have Nioh 2, you can snag the PS5 version of the base game and whatever DLC expansions you’ve bought. You won’t be able to buy the PS5 versions of Nioh 2 Remastered and the DLC separately. 

Meanwhile, the third and final Nioh 2 DLC expansion, called The First Samurai, is set to drop on December 17th. You’ll be able to take on what Team Ninja describes as “some of the most challenging missions and formidable foes in the entire series.” There’ll be an extra difficulty level to test your mettle against too. 

