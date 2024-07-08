Blizzard shows off Overwatch 2 Transformers skins in animated trailer

Blizzard and Hasbro have revealed the Transformers skins for Overwatch 2’s upcoming collaboration with the popular mecha toy franchise. The two companies released an animated trailer on the Overwatch YouTube channel today, showing off the skins based on three Autobots and a Decepticon.

The trailer shows that the Transformers skins are assigned to Reinhardt, Bastion, Illari and Ramratta — four characters that were already robots or humans wearing armor to begin with. Reinhardt will be cosplaying Optimus Prime, the fearless leader of the Autobots; Bastion will be Bumblebee; Illari will be pretty in pink as Arcee; and Ramratta will be the fearsome Decepticon leader, Megatron. Many Overwatch 2 players are anticipating how well the Transformers skins will fit with the game’s aim-and-click, collection, and respawn mechanics in actual gameplay.

The Transformers crossover comes on the heels of the game’s collaboration with Porsche back in May, which transformed (pun entirely intended) the newest models of the German company’s cars into souped-up skin for D.Va and Pharah. Earlier this year, players got to dress up Cassidy as Spike Siegel and Ashe as Faye Valentine during the Cowboy Bebop collaboration, among other characters from the classic anime. Last year, fans put Doomfist in a skin based on Saitama from another hit anime, One-Punch Man.

The Overwatch 2 x Transformers collaboration begins tomorrow. Blizzard didn’t put a price tag on the Transformers skins nor mention whether they’ll be obtained as free rewards via gameplay. For reference, the Cowboy Bebop and Porsche skins cost a pretty penny, so you may be expected to spend big on the Transformers skin you like the best. Regardless, this crossover may appeal to players who played with Transformers action figures and watched the animated series when they were kids.