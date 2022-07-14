Sony’s first PlayStation loyalty program rewards you for earning trophies

Sony has announced its first PlayStation loyalty program. PlayStation Stars will be free to join and you can earn points by playing games and making purchases on the PlayStation Store. You'll be able to redeem those points for things like PSN wallet funds and certain products from the store.

There will be a "Monthly Check-in" program that will enable you to earn a reward by playing any game. Sony plans to offer rewards to those who win tournaments and earn certain trophies. The first player to earn a platinum trophy for a certain game in their time zone will earn a reward too.

One aspect of the program ruffled some feathers on social media after the announcement. Sony says it will offer digital collectibles as rewards. These are "digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation." It said fans will always have collectibles to earn and there will be "ultra rare" ones.

Calling them "digital collectibles" certainly makes them sound like NFTs , but that's not the case. “It’s definitely not NFTs. Definitely not," Grace Chen, Sony Interactive Entertainment's vice president of network advertising, loyalty and licensed merchandise, told The Washington Post . "You can’t trade them or sell them. It is not leveraging any blockchain technologies and definitely not NFTs." If only Sony had clarified that in its own blog post to avoid confusion.

PlayStation Stars follows similar reward offerings from Microsoft and Nintendo. Microsoft's program, which is now called Microsoft Points, has been around for many years . Along with earning points by playing Xbox , users can accrue them by searching on Bing and buying products.

Similarly, folks can snag My Nintendo Gold Points by making purchases from the eShop and performing well in tournaments. They can be used for discounts on Switch games . For completing various tasks, you can also earn platinum points which are redeemable for rewards.

Sony says it will build out PlayStation Stars over time. It's currently testing the program and it's planning a phased rollout later this year. More details will be revealed in the coming months.