Prime Day deals bring the third-gen AirPods down to a record low of $129

Amazon Prime Day is less than one week away, but there are plenty of sales you can already shop. One of the best early Prime Day deals currently running is a big discount on Apple's third-generation AirPods. The earbuds are on sale for a new record low of $129, down from $169. However, this deal doesn't include AppleCare+ — you'll have to pay about $30 extra for that.

Apple's third-gen AirPods came out in 2021 as a massive improvement to their predecessor. We gave them an 88 in our review thanks to features like a more comfortable design and way better audio quality. A lot of this comes down to their shorter, more contoured shape — the improved design also allows sound to more directly enter your ear.

The AirPods and their case have IPX4 sweat and water resistance so you can more comfortably use them while doing activities like exercise. Plus, they offer always-on Siri and six hours of battery life (30 hours total with the case).

If you're just looking for relatively cheap, solid earbuds then check out the 47 percent discount on Apple's second-generation AirPods. They're currently down to $69 from $120 when not opting for AppleCare+. They offer five hours of continual battery or 24 hours with the case.

