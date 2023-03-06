Samsung's expanded OLED TV lineup includes a new lower-priced series

Samsung is finally offering more than one OLED TV series. The company is expanding its Quantum Dot OLED range to add a more affordable S90C family (pictured above). You'll have to settle for a scaled-back version of object-tracking sound and won't get the S95C's near-flush wall mounting or external connection box. You'll still get a punchy QD-OLED image, AI-based HDR mapping, Dolby Atmos audio and syncing with Samsung soundbars.

The S90C starts at $1,899 for a 55-inch model and scales up to $3,599 for a 77-inch version. A 65-inch set is "coming soon." Conveniently, those prices match what LG is asking for equivalent C3 TVs — Samsung is clearly eager to upstage its main rival, although it still doesn't offer Dolby Vision HDR.

You'll also have more options if you're willing to spend extra on the S95C. In addition to the already-shipping $4,499 77-inch model, Samsung is adding more reasonable 55-inch ($2,499) and 65-inch ($3,299) screens. Those prices are higher than last year's models, but match the prices of LG's G3 line. Samsung claims a slightly brighter 2,000-nit output and a 144Hz refresh rate for compatible PC games.

Both the S90C and S95C are rolling out today. It's too soon to say if Samsung or LG has the best OLED TV family this year, but it may come down to differences like Dolby Vision support or a brighter picture. However, it's safe to say Samsung is now fully invested in OLED TVs after avoiding them for years. The extra competition may be good news if it leads to more aggressive pricing and feature upgrades.