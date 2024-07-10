Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra will get first dibs on Wear OS 5

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra will be the very first smartwatches to receive access to Wear OS 5, Google’s latest operating system for wearables. This was unveiled at today’s Unpacked event, alongside a slew of major product announcements . These product announcements also happened to include the aforementioned smartwatches .

That means that Samsung’s recently-announced gadgets are the very first smartwatches to get Wear OS 5, even before Google’s own products. This will change later in the year when the Pixel Watch 3 is likely to drop. Interestingly, this is exactly how it went down with Wear OS 4. The operating system first came to the Galaxy Watch 6 before being included with the Pixel Watch 2.

Google officially revealed Wear OS 5 two months ago at I/O 2024 and the new software is filled with useful updates. The UI is mostly the same as Wear OS 4, but the software has been optimized to improve battery life by up to 30 percent. There are some new health monitoring features, including analysis of stride length when walking or running.

The operating system includes some efficiency upgrades, with Google saying that, for instance, running a marathon will consume 20 percent less power on Wear OS 5 when compared to OS 4. There’s a new grid-based app launcher and additional options for watch faces. This software update doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but that extra efficiency is sure to be a boon for many consumers.

Incidentally, there’s no information as to when the operating system will be ported to Samsung’s older smartwatches. We’ll just have to wait and find out. For now, you have to plunk down $300 for the Galaxy Watch 7 or $650 for the Ultra to access the OS.

