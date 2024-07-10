Severance season two will hit Apple TV+ in January 2025

Apple's terrific sci-fi thriller Severance has a premiere date for its second season, which will arrive nearly three years after the show's debut. You'll be able to return to the dystopian hellhole of Lumon Industries on January 17, 2025. A fresh installment of the 10-episode season will then hit Apple TV+ every Friday until March 21.

For the uninitiated, the series (which premiered in February 2022) focuses on a group of colleagues who have undergone a severance procedure. Their work and personal experiences are completely distinct from each other. Each person essentially has two different lives — they can't remember anything about the outside world while they're at work and vice versa when they're away from the office. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see how this could go very, very wrong.

Apple has also dropped the first teaser trailer for season two, the filming of which was put on hold due to last year's actors and writers strikes. The clip doesn't give much away other than the core premise and a few fleeting shots from the new season. A new character played by Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, Star Wars) appears at the end and ominously says "you should have left." January is too far away.