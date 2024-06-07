Silent Hill creator's new game, Slitterhead, lands November 8

That's just one month after the Silent Hill 2 remake comes out.

Slitterhead, the new, twisted title from Silent Hill series director Keiichiro Toyama, is due to hit PC and consoles on November 8. A new trailer debuted today during the Summer Game Fest kickoff event, showcasing slightly more information (and blood) than the original teaser we saw in December 2021.

Slitterhead is a third-person action and horror experience with possession mechanics and a cast of giant, bug-like enemies to hack and slash. There seem to be hints of a detective storyline here, but most of the new trailer is concerned with punching, kicking, slicing, clawing and shooting a bunch of hulking monsters on dense city streets. It looks strange, spooky and incredibly satisfying.

Slitterhead comes from Bokeh Studio, which was formed by Toyama and other Sony veterans in 2020. Devil May Cry character designer Tatsuya Yoshikawa, Gravity Rush lead designer Junya Okura and Puppeteer lead designer Kazunobu Sato are working on the project as well.

The November 8 release date for Slitterhead puts it in close proximity to the Silent Hill 2 remake, which is due to come out on October 8 from Bloober Team and Konami. It's a real Dead Space and Callisto Protocol situation.

Slitterhead will land on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

