Slapstick platformer Thank Goodness You're Here! arrives August 1

Thank Goodness You're Here! was perhaps the highlight of Untitled Goose Game publisher Panic's first-ever game show last year. It's described as a "slapformer" or slapstick platformer, and it's set in a fictional Northern English town called Barnsworth. With a Cartoon Network aesthetic and a very English sense of humor, it captured a lot of peoples' hearts.

Today, developer Coal Supper announced the game's voice cast, with Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) headlining and a lot of UK talent that will be familiar to those in the know, including Chris Cantrill of Icklewick FM. Expect a lot of accents that would be subtitled on US TV.

Also new is a release date of August 1, which Coal Supper says is also Yorkshire Day. My somewhat northern colleague Mat Smith informs me this is a real thing. Either way, this all looks like a lot of fun — it's coming to PC, Switch and PlayStation, and you can catch a bunch of cute GIFs on the game's official site.

