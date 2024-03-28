Snapchat’s latest paid perk is an AI Bitmoji of your pet

Snapchat has a new AI-powered perk for subscribers: Bitmoji versions of your pet. The feature, which is unfortunately not called “petmoji,” allows users to snap a photo of their four-legged friend to create a cartoon-like avatar to accompany their Bitmoji in the Snap Map.

Based on screenshots shared by the company, it seems users will be able to choose from a few different variations of the AI-generated images after sharing a photo of their pet. That’s considerably less customization than what you can do with your own human-inspired Bitmoji,though it should allow users to create something that looks similar to their IRL pet. (No word on if Snap could one day introduce branded pet accessories for animal avatars like they do for human Bitmoji.)

The addition is also the latest example of how Snap has embraced AI features in its subscription offering. Since debuting Snapchat+ in 2022, the company has used the premium service to experiment with generative AI features, including its MyAI assistant as well as camera-powered features like Dreams and AI-generated snaps. Snapchat+ has more than 7 million subscribers, the company announced in December.

Elsewhere, Snap added some updates for non-subscribers, too. The app is adding a new template feature to make it easier to edit clips, and new swipe-based gestures to send and edit snaps more quickly. Snapchat will also support longer video uploads for Stories and Spotlight. In-app captures can now be three minutes long, while the app will support uploads of up to five minutes.