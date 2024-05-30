Sony's Astro Bot is getting the Mario-like adventure it deserves

Sony’s lovable robo-mascot is getting a new game. During its PlayStation State of Play on Thursday, Sony dropped a trailer for the upcoming PS5 title Astro Bot. The 3D Mario-esque title, a sequel to the beloved pack-in, Astro’s Playroom, arrives on September 6.

The trailer sees our pal Astro wading through puddles full of pink flamingos, grappling across platforms like Bionic Commando and summoning a PS5 console to help fight a giant green alien in a UFO (as one tends to do). In a nod to old-school PlayStation, the trailer even includes a cameo from PaRappa the Rapper.

Sony describes Astro Bot as a “supersized adventure” that spans over six galaxies and 80 levels as you search for your lost crew. You’ll have over 15 new abilities, and, like in its predecessor, it will serve as a showcase for the various sensors and haptics in the DualSense controller.

Astro Bot will be available for pre-order on June 7 ahead of its September 6 release date.