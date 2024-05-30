Sony's Overwatch-esque Concord is coming to PS5 and PC on August 23

Save for Destiny 2, it's been a long time since there's been a first-person shooter from a PlayStation studio. As such, there's been quite a bit of interest in Firewalk Studios' Concord since it was announced a year ago.

We learned more details about the sci-fi game during Sony's State of Play showcase, including a release date and the first look at gameplay. It's coming to PS5 and PC on August 23, and there will be a beta in July. (Heads up: You will need a PlayStation Network account to play on PC.)

Firewalk says it focused on making sure Concord has tight movement, precise gunplay and a range of abilities — just as you might expect from a studio led by former Destiny developers. Given that it's a five vs. five hero shooter, there are plenty of similarities with Overwatch 2 as well (Microsoft now owns that game, for what it's worth).

As you might imagine, there are several roles to choose from, while each of the initial 16 characters, who are dubbed Freegunners, has unique abilities. Firewalk aimed to make Concord approachable for a wide range of players, no matter their preferred play style or skill level. There should be at least one or two Freegunners whose abilities you can get to grips with relatively quickly.

You might throw exploding knives, deploy spores that grant speed boosts, drop a healing pad, cast a wall of fire or block an entire lane with a wall. Some of these abilities will persist on the map between rounds and respawns, and others are designed for more spontaneous use.

There will be six different game modes at launch. Firewalk plans to add more modes, Freegunners, maps and cinematic vignettes as free post-launch updates.

There's a lot of competition in this genre and in the live-service market overall. But Sony already has a hit shooter this year in Helldivers 2. Concord has made a solid impression to date, so it has a fair chance of being successful too.