Sony's WH-CH720N headphones are down to just $98 for Prime Day This is a record low price.

Sony’s budget-friendly premium WH-CH720N headphones have sunken to their lowest price ever, $98, as part of a Prime Day deal. The regular price for these cans is $150, so this is a steep discount of over $50.

The WH-CH720N headphones are budget-friendly, but offer plenty of high-tech bells and whistles typically reserved for higher-priced models. In our review, we called out the pristine sound quality, decent battery life, comfortable fit and capable active noise cancellation (ANC). In other words, these headphones were a steal at $150, so the reduced price point puts them squarely in ‘impulse buy’ territory.

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones Sony Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones $98 $148 Save $50 Snag a pair of Sony WH-CH720N headphones for $98. $98 at Amazon

What are the downsides? These aren’t ultra-premium headphones, so they lack certain features. For instance, there’s no speak-to-chat tool that automatically pauses audio when you start talking. There’s also no accelerometers on-board, so the headphones won’t pause when you take them off. You have to exert energy and slap that pause button yourself. Oh, the horror.

Sony’s headphones do, however, include adaptive sound control features that automatically make adjustments depending on your location or activity. There’s also a manual EQ slider, DSEE upscaling and multipoint Bluetooth. The Amazon Prime Day is available for both the black and white versions.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.