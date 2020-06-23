South Koreans can now store their driving license on their smartphones

We use our smartphones for pretty much everything these days, so why not add official identification to the mix? That’s what three telcos in South Korea have done, leveraging an existing authentication app to create digital drivers’ licenses that can be used to purchase age-restricted products in convenience stores.
SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus have teamed up with authentication company ATON to integrate the digital driver’s license into the PASS app, which is already being used to verify mobile payments. The Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) is also on board.