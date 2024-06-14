Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Google Pixel Tablet with charging speaker dock is $130 off right now via Woot . This is a discount of 26 percent and a record low for the tablet. That's a pretty good deal for a device that’s still under a year old.

It’s worth re-emphasizing that this sale is for the tablet and the charging speaker dock. It’s the latter accessory that was largely responsible for the positive review we gave the tablet last year. The dock lets the tablet double as a smart display. It charges the tablet quickly and provides a sturdy base for touch gestures. The speakers are also much louder than one would expect, given the size. The combination of a useful dashboard, an easy-to-read interface and impressive audio make it one heck of a smart display.

We were a bit cooler on the tablet itself, though it's perfectly serviceable. The nano-ceramic coating and glass-like backing makes it feel more expensive than it actually is and the low weight, at just over one pound, ensures you won’t cramp up while streaming the latest hit TV show. It is, however, slightly heavier than the iPad Air.

There’s also a neat little kickstand-hanger combo that lets you place the tablet just about anywhere. This is useful, for instance, when following a recipe in the kitchen. You can just hang it right on a cabinet knob. The 2,560 x 1,600 LCD panel isn’t as vibrant as a modern OLED, but it gets the job done.

The Pixel Tablet is the first of Google’s tablets to be a Chromecast receiver, so you can control it from your phone. This comes in especially handy when watching streaming apps, though it only works when docked.

