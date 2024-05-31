The Google Pixel Watch 2 is $65 off and cheaper than ever

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is on sale for $285 via Wellbots , which is its lowest price ever. That’s $65 off the usual price of $350, though you have to enter a promo code to get it. Just enter “ENGWATCH65” at checkout and you’ll be good to go. The sale covers all available colors, from that stunning matte black model to polished silver and beyond.

The Pixel Watch 2 is Google’s latest and greatest smartwatch and was originally released back in October. It’s a much better device than the original Pixel Watch, with longer battery life and some truly unique features . We loved the suite of sensors, including the updated heart rate sensor and the new skin-temperature sensor.

The watch also features something called a body-response measurement system, which refers to how your body reacts to stress. The watch is constantly looking for physical signs of stress and will prompt you to log your mood or take a walk when detected. This is done by tracking heart rate variability and sudden changes in sweat levels. We experienced mixed results with this system, but it does accurately predict stress levels a fair amount of the time.

The updated Snapdragon processor is powerful and Wear OS 4 is easy to get the hang of, particularly if you’re already in Google’s ecosystem. The display maxes out at 1,000 nits, which is much dimmer than the Apple Watch Series 9, but we never struggled to read anything on the screen.

There’s one major downside, but this is true of many modern smartwatches. The device wants to be worn while you sleep, to develop more accurate tracking metrics, but the battery doesn’t last 24 hours. So, you'll have to charge it for a bit in the middle of the day. Beyond that, this is a good all-around smartwatch for Android users, made even better by today’s discount.

