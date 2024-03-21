The Meta Quest 2 VR headset is on sale for a low of $199

The Meta Quest 2 may not be Meta's latest and greatest virtual reality headset, but it remains a strong value for those who want to give VR a try without spending a ton of cash. Now, it's even more affordable: A new deal has dropped the headset down to $199 at several retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Meta's own online store. That's $50 below the device's standard going rate (after a permanent price cut earlier this year) and the largest discount we've seen.

At Walmart, the discount comes with a $50 credit to the Meta Quest Store. The retailer says that you'll need to redeem the credit in VR within 90 days of activating the headset, but it's still a nice way to save on any games or apps you plan on using first. Best Buy, meanwhile, is throwing in Logitech's Chorus add-on speaker for no extra cost. (Though we haven't tested that accessory.) There are no special bonuses at Amazon as of this writing, but the deal comes as part of the company's wider Big Spring Sale event.

We gave the Quest 2 a review score of 89 when it was released back in 2020, and it's now the top budget pick in our guide the best VR headsets. To be clear, if you can afford the newer Meta Quest 3, you should still buy that instead: It has better screens, a faster processor, more RAM and a modicum of mixed reality functionality. Its full-color passthrough makes it easier to interact with the real world while keeping the headset on, and the whole thing should hold up better with new games going forward.

But it costs $500. For far less cash, the Quest 2 can still run just about all of the platform's best games and apps, from Asgard's Wrath 2 to Walkabout Mini Golf. It's still completely wireless and relatively comfortable — insofar as a VR headset can be comfortable — and it gets around the same two to three hours of battery life. Compared to the Quest 3, its LCD screens aren't as sharp (with a 1,832 x 1,920 resolution per eye instead of 2,064 x 2,208) and have a narrower field of view, but they should still be sufficient for most people getting into VR for the first time. With a link cable, it can still hook up to a gaming PC and play VR games like Half-Life: Alyx as well. If you've been curious about VR but aren't sure if you'll use your headset as anything more than a toy for occasional gaming, the Quest 2 should be enough, and this deal makes the upfront investment a little less daunting.

