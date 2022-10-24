The Morning After: Bono finally apologizes for that free iTunes U2 album

Once upon a time, back in 2014, U2 gave away an album's worth of songs to every iTunes user in the world. And a lot of people were not happy. The blowback was so intense that Apple had to release a special tool to remove it. And it was all Bono’s fault, as he explained in an interview with The Guardian over the weekend.

When Bono approached Tim Cook, along with Eddy Cue and Phil Schiller about the idea, he was met with some incredulity. "Are you talking about free music?" Cook said.

In Bono’s words: "'No,' I said, 'I don’t think we give it away free. I think you pay us for it and then you give it away free, as a gift to people.'" Cook was apparently not convinced, asking if it would be distributed only to U2 fans, and the singer replied: “I think we should give it away to everybody.” No, Bono, no!

– Mat Smith

Some major revamps are coming to the hit series.

Nintendo

The next Pokemon games feature a fully open-world design, pulling together what players experienced in Legends Arceus and the Wild Area in its predecessor Sword and Shield. There are lots of changes we noted during our hands-on preview. While you’re exploring, if you don’t feel like directing combat yourself, you can bring out your lead Pokémon to find items or auto-battle other nearby monsters (with the fight taking place off-screen). Even the gyms themselves have gotten an update, with the trials that you need to pass in order to battle Brassius (the leader of the Artazon gym) taking place around town instead in a single room or building. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially go on sale for the Nintendo Switch on November 18th.

Musk didn't share a reason for the delay.

Neurolink

Neuralink has delayed its upcoming “show-and-tell” event by a month. On Sunday morning, Elon Musk tweeted that the showcase would take place on November 30th, instead of October 31st as was originally announced back in August. Musk did not provide a reason for the delay. The last time Neuralink held an event, it showed a monkey playing Pong with its mind. Since then, however, the company has seen most of its co-founders leave.

Evans Hankey replaced the famous Jony Ive in 2019.

Apple's main replacement for Jony Ive is leaving. The company has confirmed to Bloomberg that industrial design head Evans Hankey is departing after three years. There's no named replacement as of this writing, but Hankey will reportedly remain in her position for six months as part of the transition. Bloomberg's sources claim Gary Butcher, a former designer and currently Airbnb's design VP, is returning to Apple.

