The Morning After: Humane’s AI pin is hot (not in a good way)

Remember Humane’s AI pin that was hyped as the next big thing right up until people used it? Turns out being an unusable piece of tat wasn’t the only thing wrong with it: Humane has now advised users its charging case may pose a fire risk . There are other less flammable ways to re-juice your unit, with the fault limited to a single component. But, even so, it’s not a good look for a company that already has plenty of eggs on its virtual face.

Panasonic has revealed the followup to the popular Lumix GH6 vlogging camera

HBO’s The Last of Us season two will only be seven episodes long

Ex-Meta engineer sues company, claiming he was fired over handling of Palestine content

Australia ends legal fight for X to remove violent stabbing video

AI workers demand stronger whistleblower protections in open letter

It’s carrying two astronauts and 760 pounds of cargo.

Boeing

Starliner has successfully completed its first crewed launch on the back of an Atlas V rocket , nearly a month after originally planned. The vessel is now on course to dock with the ISS with two crew members and 760 pounds of cargo, where it will stay for the next eight days. After so many false starts, let’s hope Starliner can finally start delivering on the promises made all those years ago.

No, it wasn’t doing this already.

YouTube has altered its policies on weapon-related videos to ban content for users under 18 . Similarly, it’s banning clips detailing how to remove safety devices for all ages from June 18. The move comes a full year after a watchdog group found YouTube was recommending gun content to “child” accounts.

Who needs a home when you can have Samsung’s latest panel?

Samsung

Robin Williams once said [a certain substance best inhaled through the nose] is God’s way of telling you you’re making too much money. To that list, we can add Samsung’s brand new MicroLED TVs, which start at $110,000 and run all the way to $150,000 . Just imagine what your local homeless shelter could do with that sort of money.