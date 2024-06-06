The Morning After: Humane’s AI pin is hot (not in a good way)
The moribund doodad might be a fire risk.
Remember Humane’s AI pin that was hyped as the next big thing right up until people used it? Turns out being an unusable piece of tat wasn’t the only thing wrong with it: Humane has now . There are other less flammable ways to re-juice your unit, with the fault limited to a single component. But, even so, it’s not a good look for a company that already has plenty of eggs on its virtual face.
— Dan Cooper
The biggest stories you might have missed
You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!
It’s carrying two astronauts and 760 pounds of cargo.
Starliner has , nearly a month after originally planned. The vessel is now on course to dock with the ISS with two crew members and 760 pounds of cargo, where it will stay for the next eight days. After so many false starts, let’s hope Starliner can finally start delivering on the promises made all those years ago.
No, it wasn’t doing this already.
YouTube has altered its policies on . Similarly, it’s banning clips detailing how to remove safety devices for all ages from June 18. The move comes a full year after a watchdog group found YouTube was recommending gun content to “child” accounts.
Who needs a home when you can have Samsung’s latest panel?
Robin Williams once said [a certain substance best inhaled through the nose] is God’s way of telling you you’re making too much money. . Just imagine what your local homeless shelter could do with that sort of money.