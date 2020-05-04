Latest in Gear

Image credit: Vonkara1 via Getty Images

The Morning After: Kickstarter and COVID-19

The pandemic is affecting tech companies in many ways.
Engadget
1h ago
Comments
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
FCC ordered to provide IP addresses tied to fake net neutrality comments

FCC ordered to provide IP addresses tied to fake net neutrality comments

View
NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Airbus to deploy 'game-changing' bomb-sniffing sensors at airports

Airbus to deploy 'game-changing' bomb-sniffing sensors at airports

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr