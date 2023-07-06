The Morning After: Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, is finally here Although it doesn't even have hashtags yet...

As teased, Meta’s launched its Twitter rival, timed perfectly to capitalize on the latter’s recent struggles and contractions. Threads has started rolling out worldwide, though it won’t be available in the European Union until the company addresses potential regulatory concerns.

Some basic features are missing – the sort of thing Twitter (and normal Instagram) is already capable of. That includes hashtags (!), account switching on the same device and post editing. The company described Threads as a “separate space for real-time updates and public conversations,” which relies on users’ Instagram credentials but will eventually be compatible with a wider swath of decentralized services like Mastodon.

If you haven’t tried it already, you log in to Threads with your existing Instagram account – or make a new one. Usernames and verification status carry over, although you can tweak your bio and profile if you want to change it up from your Instagram one. It’s all very old Twitter in style, with support for text posts up to 500 characters, as well as photos and videos. Threads will also support reposts — its version of a retweet — as well as quote posts. Users can limit their replies and block and report other users, thankfully.

At this early stage, Threads is a reminder for all the users on Instagram that I muted long ago. Remember, just because you can post something to Threads, you don’t have to. (But we all know I did anyway.)

– Mat Smith

Audi's updated Q8 E-Tron focuses on luxury over performance

The best wireless earbuds for 2023

The modular Fairphone 4 arrives in the US for the first time

Spotify stops accepting payments set up through Apple's App Store

OnePlus Nord 3 delivers a 120Hz screen and 80W fast charging

Prepare for an early morning live stream.

Samsung

Samsung has confirmed the date of its latest Unpacked product launch. The event will take place on July 26th at 7 AM ET, the company announced today. The early start is because Samsung will stream from Seoul, South Korea – home territory. When Samsung began teasing Unpacked last month, it promised the event would feature its latest generation of foldable devices. In other words, expect new iterations of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. Because it’s Samsung, though, don’t be surprised to see more wearables or even a tablet. Even if you didn't ask for either.

The announcement comes as governments debate how to regulate AI technologies.

OpenAI is forming a dedicated team to manage the risks of superintelligent AI. A superintelligence is a hypothetical AI model smarter than even the most gifted and intelligent human, and it excels in multiple areas of expertise instead of one domain, like some previous-generation models. OpenAI believes such a model could arrive before the end of the decade.

“Superintelligence will be the most impactful technology humanity has ever invented and could help us solve many of the world’s most important problems,” the non-profit said. “But the vast power of superintelligence could also be very dangerous and could lead to the disempowerment of humanity or even human extinction.” I hope they recruit Sarah Connor.

It's set to be revealed in full on August 3rd.

Fisker

Fisker has given us another glimpse of the 600-mile range Ronin convertible EV and promised to unveil it in full on August 3rd. Like the original Fisker Karma, it's a low and swoopy four-door "super GT" sedan that will join its Ocean SUV. There's no word yet on price, but the company previously promised to keep it under $200,000. If that’s out of your price range, Fisker is working on its most affordable EV yet, the four-door Pear, which should start at $29,900 before any incentives.

