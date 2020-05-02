The Morning After: Amazon's 'Upload' series investigates the digital afterlife

Ready to relax after a long week? Devindra Hardawar makes a strong case for Amazon Prime’s Upload as the TV series to binge this weekend. In an interview, its creator accurately represents the show’s setting as something that “isn't a dystopia, and it's not a utopia -- it's some kind of 'middle-topia.'

How relevant that is to your current situation may vary, but it’s equal parts intriguing and comedic. Between that, the Westworld season finale and Netflix’s new flick The Half of It, your weekend viewing plans should be pretty much set.

-- Richard

The Engadget Podcast: Reviewing the Pixel Buds and Amazon's 'Upload'

Engadget senior news editor (and resident audio expert) Billy Steele joined Cherlynn and Devindra to explain why he called Google’s new Pixel buds “a revelation compared to the previous model. Then, Devindra and Cherlynn discuss Amazon’s new show Upload, with snippets from a talk with creator Greg Daniels.

Diplo hosted live Major Lazer set in Fortnite's Party Royale mode

This is the new normal.

This week Fortnite added a new mode, Party Royale, and the first event to take advantage of it was a live DJ set on Friday night featuring Diplo that was hosted by the actor Jordan Fisher. The producer played Major Lazer tracks for about 20 minutes with his image beamed above the arena -- if you missed it live, it’s still viewable on Twitch, and there will be an in-game replay Saturday morning at 10 AM ET.

The event wasn’t as thoroughly transformational as last weekend’s Travis Scott Astronomical experience. Still, iit appears Epic plans to push more performances this way over the coming weeks and months while the coronavirus pandemic prevents artists from going on their usual tours.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off at Best Buy

The lowest price we’ve seen for Apple’s newest watch.

The Series 5 may be a good choice for those who have yet to jump on an Apple Watch, thanks to the company finally integrating an always-on screen, among other new features. Best Buy is currently selling the GPS-only versions of the gadget for $100 off, bringing the 40mm model down to $300 and the 44mm version to $330. Walmart has a more limited deal, with only the 40mm model in Space Gray on sale.

