The Morning After

Free streaming services, not to mention teaser shows or trials, continue to persist. Amazon’s latest entry is another free video streaming offering, this time in India, which differs to its existing ad-supported IMDb TV already available the US.

MiniTV mostly focuses on older — and presumably cheaper — content, including a mix of material designed for other platforms, like YouTube, but you can expect "new and exclusive" videos in the future.

Techcrunch

It’s available through Amazon's Android app for now, with plans to hit iOS and the web soon. For now, however, the service is sticking to India. Amazon isn’t the only one cautiously testing services. PlayStation is testing its own video streaming offering in Poland. Depending on how it fares, maybe we’ll see elsewhere. Or maybe we won’t.

— Mat Smith

Spoiler spoiler.

Tesla's Model S Plaid should be fast, but the company may even tweak the design to handle that added performance. YouTube channel The Kilowatts spotted a Model S prototype (most likely the Plaid or Plaid+) with a retractable spoiler built into the trunk.

There's no certainty the finished Plaid models will reach drivers with retractable spoilers built-in, however. The base Plaid is set for a late-summer launch, while the Plaid+ is expected to arrive in mid-2022. Continue reading.

It appears that Leica's exclusive Huawei relationship is over.

We don't hear much about Sharp's smartphones these days, largely because they're only available in Japan and a select few other regions. However, the company has just unveiled a new model, the Aquos R6, which includes a Leica-branded camera with a very large sensor. Sharp collaborated with Leica to create a 20-megapixel camera with a 1-inch sensor, one of the largest available on any smartphone. It also worked with Leica on the entire camera system, including the sensor (likely built by Sony), and the f/1.9 lens. The screen is notable, too, with a 6.6-inch HDR display that can reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness — reportedly the highest available on any smartphone. Continue reading.

A significant visual overhaul.

A leak from Front Page Tech shows off what might be Android 12’s new look, in addition to some new functional changes. The latest version may revamp notifications with grouping that tells you the number of waiting alerts and a lock screen "pill" that shows what you've missed. We won’t have to wait too long for the unofficial unveiling. That’s likely to be tomorrow. Continue reading.

And another one.

91Mobiles

Samsung brought its prices for 5G phones down to Earth when it unveiled the Galaxy A32 earlier in the year, but now it’s possibly taking those prices even lower. The leaked A22 is humble with its reported specs, but there’s still a 6.4-inchscreen, three rear cameras and that premium Samsung look. No price or release date, yet, but if you wanted the cheapest entry into 5G, this could be it. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Clubhouse will make its Android app available worldwide in a week

AT&T and Discovery may combine content to take on Disney+ and Netflix

Engadget deals: The Roku Streambar is back on sale for $100 at Amazon

What to expect at Google I/O 2021

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review: Shoddy software mars great hardware