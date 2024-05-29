The Morning After: Xbox’s Call of Duty Black Ops 6 gamble

Ahead of Microsoft finishing up its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it said bringing that publisher’s titles to Xbox Game Pass might take some time. We’ve only seen one so far(Diablo IV), but the company now has added a notable one. In fact, it’s a game that isn’t even here yet. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Game Pass on its release day, later this year.

In Black Ops style, it’s a tactical play. Almost every year in recent memory, the latest Call of Duty release has been the best-selling game. Microsoft is relying on the debut of a new Call of Duty game to draw players to its Game Pass. $10 a month is cheaper than the price of the game, but it’s also a subscription. And the company is banking on Xbox gamers continuing that sub.

If you do pick up Xbox Game Pass, you’ll get to play the game on the day of release, as well as access to the ever-increasing Game Pass game library, including recent addition Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Check out the teaser trailer here .

With a Great Deku Tree.

Lego

Mario, done. Sonic, done. Finally, Zelda is the latest video game to transition to official Lego kits. The Great Deku Tree set includes 2,500 pieces and is two sets in one. Both include a giant tree. The Ocarina of Time set includes a section inspired by the game’s first dungeon as well as a replica of Link’s house in Kokiri Village. The Breath of the Wild build includes plenty of hidden Koroks. And a Master Sword!

A group of creators is also challenging the law.

Oh, you thought it was over? You. Thought. It. Was. Over? It hasn’t even started. TikTok will face off with the Justice Department this fall to attempt to stop a law that could lead to a ban of the app in the United States. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia set a September date for arguments.

What AI tricks are up its sleeve?

It’s coming. What should we expect at Apple’s keynote this year? WWDC is typically a software-centric event, so we’re expecting new AI tricks as well as updates, like iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, macOS 15 and watchOS 11. There are even rumors Apple might integrate Google’s Gemini AI with Siri and various iPhone apps. We’ll have to wait for June 10 to learn the truth.

