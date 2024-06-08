‘Thirst-person shooter’ The Crush House hits PC on August 9

The Crush House, the latest game from Reigns developer ​​Nerial, will debut on August 9.

Described as a "thirst-person shooter," The Crush House has you playing as a camera person tasked with filming a 1999 reality show. You’ll cast four out of 12 potential characters for the show, and then film them at a secluded Malibu mansion for a week to create your season. The aim is to find the perfect reality-show balance of drama, romance and near-violence to keep audiences hooked. Similar to the Reigns games, you’ll have to play to different audiences’ desires to keep the show ratings up, and pleasing everyone is a near-impossible task.

There seems to be a lot more to The Crush House than just a run-of-the-mill reality show. From the trailer, there’s clearly some dark horror going on behind the scenes, and you’ll be able to explore the mansion after-hours, talk to the cast and live out your dream of being a Bravo producer. Because everyone dreams of that, right? Right?

The Crush House hits PC on August 9, published by Devolver Digital, and there’s a demo set to hit Steam imminently.

