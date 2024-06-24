This Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum is half off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There is something about summer that always seems to bring extra dirt and mess into the home, but, between the heat and many daily activities, I know the last thing I want to do is vacuum. While robot vacuums can be quite costly, right now, the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation is half off on Amazon, dropping its price to $300 from $599. It's a version of one of our favorite robot vacuums, the Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra — which also retails for $599. That one is 40 percent off right now, down to $360.

Shark's AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation is a great option if you're looking for a robovac that offers a bit of everything. As the name suggests, it offers features like voice control, which lets you start or schedule a clean through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It also uses Matrix Clean to create a precise grid, ensuring it hits every corner of your home. Plus, 360 LiDAR vision allows it to avoid any objects in its way, so it can continue on even if you can't be bothered to tidy up.

The vacuum empties itself into a base with a 60-day capacity for dirt and debris (and the sale actually makes it cheaper than the 45-day option). Shark also bills it as skilled at collecting pet hair, thanks to powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll.

