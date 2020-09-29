UK ambulance services are testing a rescue jet suit

The jet pack uses microjets powered by jet fuel or diesel that are mounted on the pilot’s arms and back, with a heads-up display showing key data like thrust and fuel remaining. Browning has said that the risk of fire is minimal because the fuel isn’t particularly explosive or flammable, and he stays relatively close to the ground in the event of mechanical failure.

Though the test was a success and looked incredibly cool, it may be awhile before we see jet pack paramedics. Gravity’s model has a flight time of just 5-10 minutes, requires highly specialized training and demands enough fitness to support your own weight with your arms. It would also be limited to terrain that’s not too steep, because the pilot needs to hug the ground in order to survive a fall. The suits aren’t cheap either, as Browning sold one recently for £340,000 ($438,000).

Still, that’s a fraction the price of a helicopter, including pilots, fuel and maintenance, and Gravity is working to make the suits cheaper and easier to use. “We could see the need. What we didn’t know for sure is how this would work in practice,” said Mawson. “Well, we’ve seen it now and it is, quite honestly, awesome.”