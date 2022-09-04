Universal Audio's Spark plugin subscription is now available on PC

Earlier this year, Universal Audio launched a new subscription service called "Spark" that gave Mac users affordable access to several plugins. Now, the company has announced that Spark is finally available for Windows 10 and 11 PCs. Similar to the service for Mac, it doesn't require any Universal Audio hardware or even the company's Apollo or Volt audio interfaces to work. The plug-ins included with the subscription, while include compressors, reverbs and delays, as well as preamps and several instruments, will run natively on a Windows computer.

At the moment, Spark subscribers get access to 17 plugins from UA, Neve, Moog, API, Lexicon and Teletronix, among others, and more is expected to be added over time. Members who already own the perpetual license of a plugin included with the service will get access to a corresponding native version for Spark without having to pay subscription fees.

To note, the plugins included with Spark cost hundreds of dollars each, while a subscription costs $20 a month or $150 a year. It could be a great affordable option for those who don't need more plugins than what the service offers. Those who want try it out can sign up for a 14-day free trial before committing to a subscription, while Volt audio interface owners can user it for free for a whole month.