Valorant is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in a limited beta on June 14

The massively popular free-to-play tactical shooter Valorant is finally coming to consoles, as announced on-stage at Summer Game Fest. The game will be available for both Xbox Series X/S and PS5 as a limited beta starting on June 14. Once the beta concludes and Riot Games works out all of the bugs based on player feedback, it’ll be available globally to all users.

There are some caveats. You have to sign up for the beta right here and it will initially only be available in the US, Canada, Europe, the UK and Japan, with more regions to follow. Riot has also stated that there will be no crossplay between PC and console players, so as “to maintain Valorant’s renowned standard for competitive integrity.”

To that end, the game has been redesigned specifically for console controllers, with the company teasing “custom-built” gameplay. This won’t allow for crossplay, but will allow for a connected inventory and shared gameplay progression. Riot has also promised that both console and PC players will receive simultaneous updates, so patches, agents, maps and premium content will drop at the same time.

“We knew we had to be able to offer the same uncompromising, competitive experience that we’ve provided to PC players for years: a precise, team-based, tactical shooter,” said Arnar Gylfason, production director at Riot Games. “We hope we nailed it, but ultimately, our players will have the final say.”

For the uninitiated, Valorant has made a name for itself by focusing on precision and strategy, a rarity in the free-to-play FPS space. If you go in guns blazing without some serious tactical planning and some check-ins with your team, you’ll lose every single time. It’s more about outsmarting your opponents than shooting. It’s also a major player in the esports scene.

