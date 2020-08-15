The Morning After: AI-generated video plays out fake Wimbledon matchups

If you’re trying to make sense of the current climate for Big Tech, then Dan Cooper has some advice: look to the past. Specifically, he’s ready to rehash Microsoft’s antitrust battle over Internet Explorer in the late 90s, and infer what that means for companies in the government’s crosshairs now.

The Engadget Podcast

All about the Surface Duo and Galaxy Watch 3.

Engadget

Cherlynn and Devindra discuss why Microsoft’s Surface Duo is such a compelling product and spell out some concerns that could hold it back. How can Microsoft justify the controversial price tag and is the software any better than previous efforts?

Our hosts also take a deeper look at Cherlynn’s experience reviewing the Galaxy Watch 3 and provide updates on some Intel and Avatar news that came out this week.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

This week's best deals: Amazon Fire tablets, Apple MacBook Pro and more

Plus a $200 bundle for the Echo Studio + Echo Show 5.

Engadget

A bunch of the newest laptops, tablets and other gadgets are discounted this week. Amazon slashed the prices of its latest Fire tablets to all-time lows and you can still grab a few of Apple’s latest MacBook Pros while they’re hundreds of dollars off.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

Watch Roger Federer play himself in an AI-generated Wimbledon match

Sega CD-style FMV is back.

Haotian Zhang and Cristobal Sciutto and Maneesh Agrawala and Kayvon Fatahalian

Researchers from Stanford University simulated Wimbledon with the help of artificial intelligence. They trained their Vid2Player AI using a database of annotated footage, and it created controllable video sprites that match the real players’ tendencies.

