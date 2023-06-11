Watch the Xbox Showcase at Summer Game Fest here at 1PM ET The presentation is followed by a dedicated look at ‘Starfield.’

Get ready for some announcements, trailers, demos and an in-depth look at the upcoming RPG Starfield, as the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest is nearly upon us. With E3 dead in the water, this is likely the year’s biggest event for jaw-dropping reveals. The festivities begin at 1:00 PM ET and there are plenty of ways to watch live. Microsoft is hosting its own YouTube stream and Twitch feed for the event and multiple streams are available via the festival itself.

So what can you expect to see this year? Microsoft says the stream will focus on both exclusive first-party and third-party Xbox releases, so it’s anybody’s guess. Rumors swirl that iconic Xbox franchise Fable will be making an appearance in some form, along with DLC for Hi-Fi Rush and a 60FPS mode for beleaguered vampire shooter Redfall. Also, expect updates on Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, Avowed and more.

However, Aaron Greenberg, the VP of Xbox Games Marketing, recently told fans on Twitter to come in with an “open mind” and “enjoy the ride”, suggesting that folks should temper expectations. After the presentation, Bethesda takes over for an indepth look at long-delayed space adventure Starfield before its September launch.

The show should run around two hours, with 90 minutes dedicated to the presentation and the remaining 30 minutes given over to Starfield. Of course, Engadget has staffers on location to report on the biggest reveals and announcements, so keep the site open for updates.

