Xbox cloud gaming is now available on some Amazon Fire TV sticks

Xbox cloud gaming has officially arrived for Amazon Fire TV sticks, making for an extremely budget-friendly way to play some of the latest and greatest releases. Users can play games directly from the Xbox app, though there are some caveats.

First of all, this service is only available for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, which is the most expensive tier at around $17 per month. Also, it only works with the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. These are both recent releases, though the Xbox press release suggests that more devices will receive the functionality at a later date. We already thought the Fire TV Stick 4K Max was a perfect fit for retro gaming , but now that also goes for AAA gaming.

Finally, you need a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, but there’s no shortage of those around. You do want to make sure you pick one with the familiar Xbox button layout, so we recommend something like the SteelSeries Nimbus+ and Stratus+ controllers . However, anything with the right buttons and Bluetooth should work. This includes actual Xbox gamepads.

So what can you play if you meet the above criteria? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is likely the best game streaming platform on the planet, allowing access to a massive library of titles. This includes recent AAA releases like Starfield and Forza Horizon 5 and renowned indies like Sea of Stars and Death’s Door. Just like any streaming platform, titles come and go at will.