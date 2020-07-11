Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Aaron Souppouris / Engadget

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds one free month of Disney+

You can take advantage as long as you're new to the streaming service.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Xbox Series S
Aaron Souppouris / Engadget

One of the best deals in gaming is about to get even better, albeit for a relatively short time. Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes with one free month of Disney+ — provided you’re new to the streaming service. You have until January 31st, 2021 to claim the perk, after which you can redeem it until March 2nd. After the one-month trial expires, it will automatically renew — so keep that in mind if you want to avoid a surprise on your credit card bill.   

The timing is fortuitous for a couple of reasons. To start, there’s renewed interest in Disney+ with the second season of The Mandorolain underway. Moreover, Microsoft’s offer comes just as similar promotions from the likes of Verizon and Sonos are coming to an end. So this is a new way for people to check out Disney+ for free if they haven’t had other means to do so. 

If it wasn’t clear before, there should be no doubt now: whether someone owns an Xbox console or a PC, Microsoft really wants them to try Game Pass. And so far the company has had success doing exactly that. When it announced that it was buying Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media, the company also shared that Xbox Game Pass had passed the 15 million subscriber threshold. What’s more, it added approximately five million members in the last six months or so. Giving people trials to Disney+ is a good way to sustain that growth. 

