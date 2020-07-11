Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds one free month of Disney+

One of the best deals in gaming is about to get even better, albeit for a relatively short time. Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes with one free month of Disney+ — provided you’re new to the streaming service. You have until January 31st, 2021 to claim the perk, after which you can redeem it until March 2nd. After the one-month trial expires, it will automatically renew — so keep that in mind if you want to avoid a surprise on your credit card bill.

The timing is fortuitous for a couple of reasons. To start, there’s renewed interest in Disney+ with the second season of The Mandorolain underway. Moreover, Microsoft’s offer comes just as similar promotions from the likes of Verizon and Sonos are coming to an end. So this is a new way for people to check out Disney+ for free if they haven’t had other means to do so.