The Morning After: Weekend Edition

It couldn't wait.Apple released iOS 11.2 last night to fix an iPhone date bug

If your iPhone won't stop resetting, there's a reason. Many iPhones running the latest version of Apple's software started having issues where local notifications (like reminders) would peg the CPU at 100 percent usage and cause a soft reset. To fix the glitch, Apple moved up its planned release of the iOS 11.2 update to... now. Along with the fix, there's also support for the Venmo-like Apple Pay Cash system and other tweaks.

Flex.Elon Musk is sending his Tesla Roadster to Mars

While confirming that SpaceX will launch its first Falcon Heavy next month, Elon Musk announced this Mars-targeted rocket will have a special payload on board: his "midnight cherry Tesla Roadster playing Space Oddity."

FYIApple's macOS 'root' bug can reopen

The other big Apple glitch this week just won't go away. While the company did patch a High Sierra bug that could allow anyone to get admin access to your PC, there's one small problem. If you installed the patch first, then updated to the newest version of macOS (13.1), it reintroduces the vulnerability. To resolve that, just install the patch again, and make sure to reboot (it won't happen automatically).

Study up.What you need to know about net neutrality

Don't know the difference between Tier I and Tier II? Don't worry -- we're here to help.

Great for gaming, not so much for photos.Razer Phone review

Razer's first phone has long battery life and buttery smooth gaming performance. On the other hand, it also has an unimpressive camera and the screen can get washed out in sunny conditions. Check out Nicole Lee's review before you shell out $700.

Choose wisely.Which gaming console is right for you?

Here we break down the best and worst bits of the PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, Xbox One S, Xbox One X and the Switch for anyone looking to buy into the video game universe this fall.

