The Morning After: Thursday, December 7th 2017

Happy New Year.'Black Mirror' season four hits Netflix on December 29th

The fourth season appears to take an even darker turn for Black Mirror, but the themes are as consistent ever. Prepare to be creeped out all over again with the new trailer.

800 million times the mass of our sun.Farthest-ever supermassive black hole reveals the early universe

Light from the Bañados quasar traveled for 13 billion years before it reached Earth.

How much will this cost?Ikea is teaming up with Sonos

Furniture retailer IKEA -- arguably the antithesis of cost and complexity -- has slowly been bringing home automation to the masses with its Home Smart range and is now turning its attention to sound products in a new collaboration with Sonos.

Fresh.Android Oreo comes to wristwear

Worried that Google had forgotten about Android Wear? It's rolling out a version of Android Oreo 8.0 made just for wearable devices, with some small tweaks like battery-saving enhancements and vibration strength settings. An update has appeared for the LG Watch Sport, while owners of other watches will want to check with their manufacturers.

Try searching for Amazon to find it.Amazon Prime Video is finally available on Apple TV

While Amazon and Google are fighting, the Prime Video app has made its Apple TV debut. Better yet, it's even available for third-gen boxes. All just in time for season two of The Grand Tour.

