The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Still a work in progress.'Emojiland' review

Emojiland runs through Sunday as part of the New York Musical Festival, and it endeavors to deal with weightier subjects than you might expect from a musical in which a woman dressed as a poop emoji brings the house down with a brassy, gospel-inspired number in a bathroom stall. But what is it like to actually sit through? Not bad, actually.

Facebook's founder is *that* guy.Bad Password - Mark Zuckerberg: CEO, billionaire, troll

If a podcast interview results in the need to clarify whether or not you're defending Holocaust deniers, then it probably didn't go well.

We all dreamed of different Musks.Why Elon Musk isn't the hero we imagined

Good luck living up to the notion that an engineer with aspiration and cash can change the world for the better.

Back to Los Santos.'GTA: Online' goes clubbin' next week with 'After Hours'

A little bit of Liberty City is coming to GTA: Online very, very soon. "Gay" Tony Prince, first seen in Grand Theft Auto IV's "The Ballad of Gay Tony" expansion from 2009, is opening up a nightclub in Los Santos and needs your help.

Equally at home dropping off the kids or hitting the switchbacks.Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo review

With a price starting at $104,000, the 2018 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo checks off a lot of boxes for potential Porsche owners that also have family obligations. The hybrid system adds power and efficiency, all wrapped in styling that makes you realize station wagons can be cool.

Big and small at the same time.Toshiba's flash chips could boost SSD capacity by 500 percent

Toshiba has started building prototype sample flash memory with the highest capacity yet, 1.33 terabits (166GB) per chip. The 96-layer 3D NAND flash chips have four bits per cell, as compared to its current-gen three-bit tech, which allowed for chips with "only" 32GB. A typical package for flash storage, containing 16 of the chips, would have an astonishing 2.66 TB capacity, opening up new possibilities for faster, higher density SSDs and memory cards.

Season two kicks off in 2019.'Star Trek: Discovery' mini episodes arrive this fall

At Comic-Con Discovery executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman revealed four "Short Treks" will arrive throughout the fall, as 10 - 15 minute standalone episodes. Rainn Wilson's character Harry Mudd will be featured in one, Aldis Hodge as Craft in another, while the other two follow characters Saru and Tilly. Oh, and there's a new trailer for season two.

