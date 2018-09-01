The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Get ready.What to expect from Apple's 2018 iPhone event

After last year's iPhone X introduction, you'd think anything Apple would unveil at its September 12th "Gather Round" event would be anticlimactic. But, instead of just the iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 4 we've already seen, we could also see an iPhone X-like iPad Pro, the still-MIA AirPower wireless charging mat and perhaps some new AirPods.

FYIApple will repair defective iPhone 8 logic boards for free

Apple revealed late Friday that it's opening an iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program. According to the company "a very small percentage" of phones sold between September 2017 and March 2018 -- the first six months they were on sale -- have a manufacturing defect that can lead to restarts, freezes or a failure to start. To find out if yours is affected, and therefore eligible for a free repair, just input the serial number on Apple's website.

Close.California's net neutrality bill is one signature away from taking effect

A net neutrality bill that its sponsor Scott Weiner calls "the strongest in the nation" got the necessary state Senate votes this evening despite opposition from groups representing ISPs like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon. With potential federal rules still being argued over in Congress, SB 822 is a governor's signature away from becoming a state law.

CD Projekt Red brings the E3 and Gamescom experience to you.Watch an extended cut of 'Cyberpunk 2077' gameplay

This 48-minute video walks viewers through the twists and turns of following a job from start to finish. Cyberpunk 2077 shows off a gritty future, but not totally dark. As seen in the E3 trailer, some of the gameplay occurred during the daytime, which doesn't diminish the cyberpunk feel: When the player-character yanks a cable from their wrist to jack into someone's brainstem or sits in a biohacker's chair to replace body parts with cyber-enhanced upgrades, the setting lives up to the game's name.

More leaks.Feast your eyes on the Pixel 3

An anonymous Redditor posted a bunch of seemingly legitimate photos that show off the Pixel 3 from every angle. The images reveal a 5.5-inch display with a 2160x1080 resolution and a 2:1 aspect ratio while notes indicate it has a 2,915mAh battery and two 8-megapixel front-facing cameras.

Why smoke pot when you can drink it instead?Cannabis infusions are the latest evolution in beer's 10,000 year history

CERIA's offerings will contain THC but not alcohol. The company plans to release three varieties -- a light beer, a wheat beer, and a stout -- this fall.

Old-school music meets the newest tech.Yamaha's latest turntable streams multi-room audio via WiFi

The $700 MusicCast Vinyl 500 turntable uses WiFi to stream records wirelessly to MusicCast speakers in your home. If you don't insist on that distinctive vinyl sound, the machine will natively stream digital services like Spotify, Pandora and Tidal.

Our ever-eroding "privacy."Bad Password: New lawsuit shows your phone is unsafe at American borders

A recent case filed in federal court, in which an American woman had her iPhone seized and cracked by Customs and Border Protection in a New Jersey airport puts a whole new spin on the things we now need to worry about when leaving the country. It appears that now everyone's phones, despite country of origin or cause, are subject to nonconsensual seizure and search -- even if we refuse to give up our passwords.

