The Morning After: iPad Pro, Mac mini and Macbook Air

Bigger and better.Apple iPad Pro (2018): Even closer to a computer

As expected, the new iPad Pros will have much slimmer bezels than before, thanks in part to getting rid of the home button and freeing up some room. In its place, Apple added Face ID for convenient authentication as well as a USB-C port. Chris Velazco says that new port is a big part of making these slates move even closer to being a true laptop replacement -- along with options that can include up to 1TB of storage and graphics that Apple claims can match an Xbox One S. Prices start at $799/£769 (10-inch) and $999/£969 (12-inch), and they'll begin shipping on November 7th.

More mini.Apple's new Mac mini is all about increased power

Apple is releasing a new Mac mini after four years of leaving the tiny desktop virtually untouched. The new design is familiar on the surface, outside of its space-gray finish, but boasts a huge performance upgrade with a minimum four-core eighth-generation Intel desktop processor (with an option for six cores), up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. All that power will come at a cost, mind you. The starter system with a 3.6GHz Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive will cost $799 (£799) when it ships on November 7th, making it the most expensive Mac mini to date.

Hope you like USB-C -- because that's all this one has now.Apple finally put a retina display in the MacBook Air

First and foremost, the new MacBook Air has a retina display. The giant aluminum bezel is gone, but the screen remains 13.3 inches. The full resolution is four times what the original Macbook Air had, which works out to 2,560 by 1600. According to Dana Wollman, "The new Air is basically a mash-up between the 12-inch MacBook and the larger MacBook Pros." With those changes comes a bump in price -- these start at about $1,200 to get a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and (sadly) only 128GB of storage, and they will arrive November 7th.

Define 'best'Apple's laptop line is more of a mess than ever

Now you've met Apple's new laptops and tablets, which one do you choose? The $1,299 MacBook, the new $1,199 MacBook Air or the cheapest MacBook Pro, which also retails for $1,299. If you really want TouchID then you'll opt for the Air, but if you're looking for the "best" then the Pro is the only answer. As Dan Cooper explains, pressure to preserve iPad sales could be the issue keeping Apple's laptops stuck in limbo.

Sign up for a daily newsletter of the most important stories in tech.

Subscribe

It's aimed at multi-camera smartphones.Samsung's 48-megapixel camera sensor may pop up in the Galaxy S10

In these days of multi-camera smartphones, camera sensors are increasingly important. So let's go full whack! Samsung has a 48-megapixel sensor, which still takes up similar space to lesser megapixelled models. The company says the new sensors should go into production in the fourth quarter this year -- perfect timing for the Galaxy S10 early next year then, right?

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.