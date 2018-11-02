The Morning After: Tesla R/C and rollable TVs

It's that time of year.LG is bringing a rollable OLED TV to CES 2019

Engadget has seen internal documents highlighting intended topics for LG's CES 2019 presentation, and it appears that rollable OLED TV prototypes we've seen in past years from LG Display are ready to take center stage, along with a foldable phone.

Con: You can't get one in the US.Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: Surprisingly, almost perfect

This phone is unmatched in camera versatility, and on top of that it has every premium feature imaginable, like an in-screen fingerprint reader and the ability to wirelessly charge other phones. The Mate 20 Pro doesn't come cheap, but it's worth it.

iPad Pro-ish.Apple, hear me out: iPad XR

Nathan Ingraham's perfect tablet would add USB-C and a newer processor to Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Expect it in about six weeks.Tesla's Summon upgrade turns vehicles into remote-controlled cars

In a series of tweets, chief executive Elon Musk revealed that a beefed-up Summon feature will now allow Teslas to drive around parking lots, find empty spots and read parking signs. "Car will drive to your phone location & follow you like a pet if you hold down summon button on Tesla app," he wrote.

You have to slide the screen down every time you make a call.Lenovo already has a cheaper slider phone

Following the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Honor Magic 2, today Lenovo unveiled the Z5 Pro, which is another notch-free Android slider made for China, but with the main difference being its price point -- starting from about $290 instead of $475 and above.

Q4 revenue hit $62.9 billion. Apple's more expensive iPhones are making them a lot more money

To hear Apple CEO Tim Cook tell it, this has been the company's strongest September quarter ever. That's not because it's selling more iPhones than usual, though -- instead Apple continues to make more money from the same number of devices, thanks to higher average prices. Just coincidentally, CFO Luca Maestri said Apple would stop reporting sales of its devices -- iPhones, iPads, Macs and all -- as of the December quarter.

