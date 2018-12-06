Netflix leads streaming services with 13 Golden Globe nominations

Amazon received three nominations each for Homecoming, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and A Very English Scandal. Homecoming, which stars Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale, was nominated for Best Drama Series. Roberts was also nominated for Best Actress while Stephan James was among those nominated for Best Actor. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which took home eight Emmys earlier this year, was nominated for Best Musical or Comedy Series. The show's lead, Rachel Brosnahan, received a Best Actress nomination and Alex Borstein was nominated for her supporting role. A Very English Scandal, which originally premiered on BBC One, drew nominations for Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series (Hugh Grant) and Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Ben Whishaw).

Amazon's film nomination was for Beautiful Boy. Timothée Chalamet was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

Netflix's new show The Kominsky Method received three nominations for Best Musical or Comedy Series, Best Actor (Michael Douglas) and Best Supporting Actor (Alan Arkin). Bodyguard, originally a BBC drama, received a nomination for Best Drama Series and Best Actor (Richard Madden). Rounding out Netflix's TV nominations were Alison Brie's nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Glow, Jason Bateman's Best Actor nomination for Ozark and Regina King's Best Actress in a Limited Series nomination for Seven Seconds.

Netflix's Roma pulled three nominations -- a good sign for the Oscar hopeful. It was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, while Alfonso Cuarón was nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay. The streaming giant also took home nominations for Belgian film Girl (Best Foreign Language Film) and the Dolly Parton-scored Dumplin' (Best Original Song).

The Handmaid's Tale brought in two nominations for Hulu -- one less than it did last year. Elisabeth Moss was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series and Yvonne Strahovski was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

You can check out all of the nominations here. The Golden Globe Awards will take place January 6th.