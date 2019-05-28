Watch Intel's Computex 2019 keynote in 11 minutes!

It's the battle of the chip makers here at Computex 2019 and in addition to companies like NVIDIA, AMD, ARM and Qualcomm, Intel had a slew of new products to unveil. It showed off 11 new 10nm Ice Lake SKUs and shared specification details for the Project Athena platform it first announced this CES. The company also showed off some impressively effective AI demos running smoothly on its processors, as well as its Core i9 CPU that can run all its cores at a beastly 5GHz. We've taken all the most fun parts of this presentation and compressed it into a snackable clip that you can enjoy, so bon appetit!