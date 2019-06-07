'Spider-Man' and 'God of War' highlight Sony's E3 PS4 sale

Sony might not officially have a physical presence at E3 this year, but that isn't stopping it from holding its PlayStation Days of Play sale. Not only is there a limited edition, 1TB PS4 in steel black ($300) and a discount on the jet black PS4 Pro ($350), but you can get $20 off a PS Plus 12-Month membership and $30 off an annual PS Now subscription.
The new limited edition Days of Play 2019 PS4 console is available starting today! Feast your eyes on the system in a new 4K photo gallery: https://t.co/VLIsQw6aaZ pic.twitter.com/3G8xccAyUw— PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 7, 2019
On the games front, you can snag discounts on newcomers such as Anthem ($30, but $24 on Amazon), Days Gone (down from $60 to $40), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($48), Kingdom Hearts III ($36 or $30 on Amazon) and the Resident Evil 2 remake ($36). Other big hitters have discounts as well, including NBA 2K19 ($3), Spider-Man ($20), God of War ($20), Hitman 2 ($24), Mortal Kombat 11 ($50), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($39 or $35 on Amazon), Grand Theft Auto V ($15), The Division 2 ($39) and the Shadow of the Colossus remake ($13).
Elsewhere, you can save on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ($30), Battlefield V ($24), Batman: Arkham Knight ($6), Detroit: Become Human ($8) and Assassin's Creed Odyssey ($24). Meanwhile, a string of PlayStation Hits titles are down from $20 to $10, including The Last of Us, the Uncharted series, Bloodborne and Ratchet and Clank. The sale runs until June 17th. Microsoft is running a similar sale for Xbox One, and you can check out some of the best deals over here.