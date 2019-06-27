Apple Music now has 60 million paid subscribers

Apple Music now has 60 million paying subscribers. The company's Eddy Cue, a senior vice president of services, confirmed the milestone with French business publication Numerama today. According to Music Business Worldwide, Apple also noted that Beats 1 has "tens of millions of listeners."
While Apple still falls behind Spotify, which has 100 million premium users, Apple Music has had steady growth since its launch in June 2015. It reached 10 million subscribers in its first six months and climbed to 20 million paid users by December 2016. A little over one year ago, it had 40 million subscribers, and it reportedly attracted more paying users in the US than Spotify. Apple Music's upward trend shows no sign of slowing down, and if things go according to plan, it may get a boost from Apple's decision to separate its Music, TV and Podcast apps in macOS Catalina and the addition of lyrics that sync with your songs.