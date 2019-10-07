Hulu subscribers can finally download shows to watch offline

Among the shows you'll be able to watch offline are Hulu Originals such as The Handmaid's Tale, Shrill, Veronica Mars and The Act, as well as the likes of Family Guy, This is Us, How I Met Your Mother and ER. You can download 25 titles at a time across five devices. You'll have 30 days to watch them, though you'll be able to renew your downloads as long as those titles are still on Hulu.

For now, you can download Hulu shows and movies on iOS. The feature will be available on Android soon.

Offline viewing has been a long time coming for Disney-operated Hulu, and it's a necessary move for the platform. It said in 2018 that downloads were on the way and noted they would be ad-supported -- that's no longer the case. Rival Netflix has offered downloads for almost three years, while Disney+ and Apple TV+ will each have offline viewing at launch next month.