Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget
save
Save
share

Engadget's 2019 holiday gift guide is here!

We have over 150 picks, with even more gift ideas rolling out throughout the week.
Dana Wollman, @danawollman
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Sponsored Links

Somehow, it's November. Mid-November. Which means while you might just be gearing up to begin your holiday shopping, we're already done. At least, we're done shopping for you. After months of thinking, curating, photographing, more thinking, we've come up with a holiday gift guide that covers all the bases (and budgets), from laptops and mobile devices, to toys, to the smart home, to book and media recommendations (only on nerdy subjects, of course). All told, there are more than 150 items in our guide, spanning 13 categories, with advice from 25 of our writers and editors. You know, the people testing and reviewing this stuff all year long.

And we're not done yet: We have additional picks and buying advice coming throughout this week, including gifts for coffee geeks, shopping for hypebeasts and our favorite wireless earbuds. (Because we expect those to be popular stocking stuffers this year.) To start, we have a guide to the best Switch and Switch Lite accessories. The Switch and Switch Lite itself made our list, too, but in the event your intended already has one, perhaps they could use a more functional d-pad controller? Our staff thinks so.

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

Source: Engadget's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, hgg2019, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon says it'll roll out a new grocery store format next year

Amazon says it'll roll out a new grocery store format next year

View
Qobuz ditches MP3-quality streaming for a single hi-res plan

Qobuz ditches MP3-quality streaming for a single hi-res plan

View
Surface Laptop 3 review (15-inch): Bigger, but not always better 

Surface Laptop 3 review (15-inch): Bigger, but not always better 

View
Tencent reportedly wants to develop its own games with Nintendo characters

Tencent reportedly wants to develop its own games with Nintendo characters

View
Apple's AR headset might not arrive until 2022

Apple's AR headset might not arrive until 2022

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr