Watch The Game Awards here at 8:30PM ET

As has been the case over the last five years of Geoff Keighley's award show, you can expect plenty of game reveals -- around 15 of them, including a League of Legends title. Along with those surprises, there'll be updates on Fortnite, Half-Life: Alyx, Ghost of Tsushima, Ori and the Will of Wisps and Gears Tactics. The ceremony will also include performances from Grimes, CHVRCHES and Green Day.

The Game Awards will air live on dozens of platforms and even in movie theaters starting at 8:30PM ET. You can also watch it in 4K right here.