YouTube suggests Premium members will get free channel memberships

YouTube appears to be taking on Twitch in a subtler way: by giving away subscriptions you'd otherwise have to pay for. Some Premium members have received prompts to choose a free channel membership (worth up to $5) each month, much like the free Twitch channel subscriptions that Amazon Prime users get. The perk is inconsistently available and doesn't appear to work for at least some of those who see it, but it's clear that YouTube has at least been thinking about a bonus like this.