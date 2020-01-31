The Super Bowl is right around the corner, so here come all the brand collabs. To celebrate Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Xbox, EA Sports and Nike have joined forces to create a limited-edition custom Xbox One console. Inspired by the special edition Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90 sneakers unveiled yesterday, the all-white console features red and blue details representing the EA Sports logo and NFL Shield, as well as the iconic Nike swoosh.
Microsoft made a Nike Air Max 90 Xbox but you can't buy it
You could win it, though.
Sponsored Links
Despite the console's widespread appeal to gamers, football fans and hypebeasts alike, you can't actually buy it, but you do have a chance of winning it. Just retweet the Xbox contest tweet and include the hashtag #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes between January 31st and February 8th, and you'll be entered into a draw to net the console and two custom controllers, a pair of the sneakers and a copy of Madden NFL 20.