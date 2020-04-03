Porsche's virtual race series starts tomorrow with pro drivers at the wheel

Most of the world will have to watch the races online, although TV networks like Germany's Sport1 and the Netherlands' Ziggo Sport will also cover the competition. The simulated Supercup will have three more events on April 18th (Silverstone), April 25th (Spa-Francorchamps) and May 16th (Monza).

As with other leagues, Porsche really doesn't have much choice during the outbreak -- it's either this or cancel all its scheduled racing. The question is whether or not viewers will take to this the way they have other races in a similar position. If the virtual Supercup is reasonably successful, it might encourage Porsche to devote more attention to esports even once it's safe for real cars to hit the track.