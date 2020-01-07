Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Watch Samsung's CES 2020 keynote in under eight minutes

A small household robot and fitness tech were the stars of the show.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
24m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Between CES and the upcoming Unpacked, at which it'll reveal its next flagship mobile devices, Samsung has already set itself up for a jam-packed year. Even before its keynote, Samsung was having a busy CES, having revealed several TVs, laptops (including a 4K Chromebook) and a Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite in the leadup to the event. But it still had some things to showcase, including a spherical robot called Ballie Samsung suggests will be able to manage your smart home.

The press conference had a major focus on fitness, featuring Samsung's Gait Enhancing & Motivating System (GEMS) exoskeleton. Samsung also revealed a pair of augmented reality glasses, which it used for a workout-oriented demo. If the rest of Samsung's year is anything like how it's kicking off 2020, it might not give us a chance to catch our breath as we enter what it calls the "Age of Experience."

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: ar, augmented reality, augmentedreality, av, ballie, ces, ces2020, fitness, fitness tech, fitnesstech, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, gems, samsung, supercut
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Intel's Horseshoe Bend prototype is the biggest foldable tablet yet

Intel's Horseshoe Bend prototype is the biggest foldable tablet yet

View
Go Dogo trains your pup while you're away

Go Dogo trains your pup while you're away

View
Wacom's $400 One puts pen displays within reach of budding artists

Wacom's $400 One puts pen displays within reach of budding artists

View
Uber's latest safety solution is a PIN code for your ride

Uber's latest safety solution is a PIN code for your ride

View
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' show has its star

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' show has its star

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr